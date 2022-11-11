Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Increases By 145.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 14.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.31. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 11.65 and a 1-year high of 22.16.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAPY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.