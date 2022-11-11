Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Increases By 145.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 14.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.31. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 11.65 and a 1-year high of 22.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

