Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Decreases By 77.0%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

