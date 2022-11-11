Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Drops By 99.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. Zoned Properties has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

