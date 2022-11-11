Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Drops By 99.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 2,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977. Zoned Properties has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
About Zoned Properties
