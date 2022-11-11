Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.55

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and traded as high as $117.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $114.66, with a volume of 757 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

