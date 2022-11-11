SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 2.6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.59). 1,306,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,256,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.70 ($0.57).

SigmaRoc Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £325.51 million and a P/E ratio of -26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.44.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SigmaRoc news, insider Garth Palmer bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($30,397.24).

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.