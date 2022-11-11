Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 3.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 93,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 116,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.87 million and a PE ratio of -9.48.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

