Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,391. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.