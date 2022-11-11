Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in October

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,391. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Tiger Metals (SLVTF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.