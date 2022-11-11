Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in October

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 2,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.8029 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

