Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

