Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 1,408.3% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
