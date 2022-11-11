Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 954,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,899. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

