SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.72

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 120522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.