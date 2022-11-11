Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. 83,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 176,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.19). Equities analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

