Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SLTTF remained flat at $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

