SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.00) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of ETR AM3D remained flat at €19.92 ($19.92) during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.62. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.87 ($8.87) and a 1-year high of €20.15 ($20.15).

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.