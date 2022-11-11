SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Stock Performance

SMC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. 109,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

