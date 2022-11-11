SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 94,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 164,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

SMC Stock Up 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.