Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SNPO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Snap One has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

