SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SNC opened at C$24.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Director William Young acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

