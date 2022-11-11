Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $43,365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,384.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 445,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE SQM opened at $107.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.