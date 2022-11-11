Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Lowered to €33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.79 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.