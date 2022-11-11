Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director Sells $86,240.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.82 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $550.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,476 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

