Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($0.15). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

