Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

SLDB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 29,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,532. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by ($0.15). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

