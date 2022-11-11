Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) Releases Earnings Results

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$119.91 million for the quarter.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.