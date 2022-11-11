South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
South Star Battery Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STSBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,023. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
