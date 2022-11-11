South32 (LON:S32) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $223.76

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.76 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.50). South32 shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.58), with a volume of 279,821 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($1.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.11) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
South32 Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
South32 Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at South32
In other South32 news, insider Xiaoling Liu bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £22,620 ($26,044.91).
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
