Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

SCCO stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

