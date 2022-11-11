S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.22. 97,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.56. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

