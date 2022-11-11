SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,591 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.01% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 457,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 127,445 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

