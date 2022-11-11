SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 215,754 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.17.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,188,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 158,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

