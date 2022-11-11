SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,071,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

SPYV opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.