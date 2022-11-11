Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 262.6% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 55,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Spearmint Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Spearmint Resources
