Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 262.6% in October

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the October 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 55,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Spearmint Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.16.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.