Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 98,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.