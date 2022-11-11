Spell Token (SPELL) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and $13.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00575390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.76 or 0.29971144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,195,193,408 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

