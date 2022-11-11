Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Inspire Investing LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714,388 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 957,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 217,286 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,456,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 59,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

