Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 7,683 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

