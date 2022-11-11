SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.29). Approximately 332,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.31).

SQN Asset Finance Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.50.

About SQN Asset Finance Income

(Get Rating)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.