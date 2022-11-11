Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 4,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 447,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SQSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.
Squarespace Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $3,187,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $3,703,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
