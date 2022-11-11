SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

SQZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.48. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

