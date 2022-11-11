SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,031,392 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.09. The stock has a market cap of £83.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

