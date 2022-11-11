Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of STN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,940. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,580,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

