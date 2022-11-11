STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $126.13 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

