State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 6.2 %

STT opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.