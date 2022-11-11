Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

STLD stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

