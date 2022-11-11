Steel Dynamics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

STLD stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

