Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Cowen

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 179.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Stereotaxis Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
