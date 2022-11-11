Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 323,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 729.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.