Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,947 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Stevanato Group worth $85,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 603,796 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

STVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.00 ($15.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €24.60 ($24.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.47.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

