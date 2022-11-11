Stifel Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.