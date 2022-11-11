Stifel Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 130,289 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.